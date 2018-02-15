Where to donate blood following Parkland school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - OneBlood representatives said employees responded immediately to the shooting Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by rushing blood over to area hospitals.

OneBlood posted on Twitter Thursday morning that the immediate blood needs have been met, but there is a need to replenish the O-negative blood supply.

The victims in Wednesday's school massacre were taken to various hospitals, including Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North, Broward Health Coral Springs and West Boca Medical Center.

