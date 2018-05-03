Zachary Cruz appears before Broward County judge after violating terms of probation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The brother of Parkland school shooting gunman Nikolas Cruz was transferred to the main Broward County jail Thursday, two days after he was arrested in Palm Beach County for allegedly violating the terms of his probation.

According to court records, Zachary Cruz, 18, was driving a vehicle without a driver's license and was also within 25 feet of a school in Lake Worth, records show.

Zachary Cruz appeared in court Thursday afternoon, where the state and Zachary Cruz's attorney agreed that since the young man never actually went on the campus of the school in Lake Worth, he would serve three days in jail for violating the terms of his probation for driving without a valid license.

The judge said he would be granted credit for time already served.

Zachary Cruz was booked in the county's main detention center in West Palm Beach shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Zachary Cruz's attorney, Mark Lowry, filed a not guilty plea Wednesday night, saying his client had neither been charged nor cited in Palm Beach County for driving without a license. He also said his client's probation only ordered that he wasn't allowed to be present at a school he wasn't enrolled in.

"Therefore, by simply taking this allegation at face value from the affidavits, Mr. Cruz simply did not violate this condition of his probation by being nearby a prohibited location," Lowry said.

Zachary Cruz was released from the Broward County Jail March 29 after agreeing to a plea deal on a trespassing charge.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said they found him skateboarding at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on March 19. He had previously been told not to be on the campus.

Zachary Cruz's older brother, Nikolas Cruz, 19, confessed to killing 14 students and three employees at the Parkland school on Valentine's Day.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Zachary Cruz was ordered to stay at least a mile away from the school, not return to Broward County unless it's for a court appearance or to speak with his attorneys, stay at least 500 feet away from any school or child care facility and not have any direct or indirect contact with his brother or family members of the shooting victims.

Meanwhile, a group called Nexus Services filed a federal lawsuit Thursday, claiming Zachary Cruz's constitutional rights were violated.

They claim he was tortured through the use of sleep deprivation tactics, overuse of a restraint vest and constant intense lighting. They said these are "procedures that amount to torture under the Geneva Convention, and are behaviors we do not permit soldiers to use in the battlefield."

