Parkland shooting looms large over contentious school board race

PARKLAND, Fla. - Voters in Broward County will choose five members to the school board Tuesday in a race in which the Parkland school shooting loomed large.

With five of the nine seats up for grabs, the vote could create a new majority on the board and seal the fate of embattled Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runice.

Two parents of students killed in the mass shooting, Lori Alhadeff and Ryan Petty, are running for seats on the school board.

Seventeen people were killed and more than a dozen were wounded when gunman Nikolas opened fire inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb 14.

Many of the candidates have argued the school district should have done more to prevent the shooting, noting that officials missed numerous warnings signs about Cruz.

Former Stoneman Douglas teacher Richard Mendelson is facing incumbent board member Laurie Levinson in District 6, which includes Weston, Cooper City and Davie.

Running in an open seat vacated by Abby Freedman, Alhadeff faces Michael Joseph Kottler and Tennille Doe-Decoste, whose son’s best friend Joaquin Oliver, was killed. District 4 represents Parkland.

Petty and 19-year-old Elijah Manley are running for an at-large seat held by Donna Korn.

Incumbent Ann Murray, Natalia Garceau, Veronica Newmeyer and Jim Silvernale are vying for the District 1 seat, which includes Hollywood, Hallandale Beach and Dania Beach.

School board Chairwoman Nora Rupert faces off against Hubert St. Clair and Mike Olbel in District 7, which includes Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach and Coconut Creek.

