Parkland students sing message of unity, light for community

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama club students stood proud at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, singing their song “Shine” with the Boston Pops Orchestra.

To say it’s been a tough and trying year for these Parkland students is an understatement. All of them were together in drama class when the shots rang out last Valentine’s Day.

They cried together and were in fear together, so naturally, students Sawyer Garrity and Andrea Pena wrote “Shine” together as a way to drive out the darkness and bring light back into their community.

“I don’t want anyone to ever forget about what happened at our school and I think that is the premise behind 'Shine,'” Garrity said. They sang the song at a CNN Town Hall meeting and during the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

These students have clearly channeled their pain into a movement and will be at school this Thursday on the one-year anniversary helping their community, providing a shoulder to cry on and belt out a message.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.