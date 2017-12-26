Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Pompano Beach, BSO says

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday night in Pompano Beach, officials said.

The crash took place about 10:15 p.m. on West Atlantic Boulevard, just east of North Powerline Road, a spokesperson for the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was crossing West Atlantic Boulevard, heading north, at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators don’t have any information to release on the vehicle that hit the person.

