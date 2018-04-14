17-year-old struck, killed after trooper-involved crash

KENDALL, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy riding his bicycle was killed on Friday after being struck by a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser.

The trooper was traveling westbound on Killian Parkway near Southwest 108th Avenue, according to authorities. The cyclist was attempting to cross Killian Parkway at the same time and was struck by the trooper just after 9 p.m.

The teenage victim died at the scene. The trooper was not injured.

A portion of Killian Parkway was shutdown for four hours as authorities conducted their investigation.

The teen's identity was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.

