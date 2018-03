KENDALL, Fla. - A pedestrian survived after being struck by a train in Kendall on Thursday, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said the incident happened near Southwest 88th Street, just west of the Don Shula Expressway.

Police said the victim was alert and conscious. The victim was OK, authorities said.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.