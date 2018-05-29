People scatter after what they believe were gunshots in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - One person was injured when people stampeded after hearing what was believed to be gunshots in Miami Beach, police said.

Officers got the call around 8:15 p.m. and responded to Ninth Street and Ocean Drive. After canvassing the area, they said there was no gunshot victim and no signs of a shooting.

The victim injured when people scattered was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center. The person's condition is unknown.

