SWEETWATER, Fla. - One person was hospitalized after a stabbing Saturday at a movie theater at Dolphin Mall, officials said.

Sweetwater police said the stabbing occurred at the Cobb Theatres of the mall.

The victim was taken to a hospital, officials said. Their condition was not given.

Officials said the suspect was arrested.

Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.