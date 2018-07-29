Person killed after falling out of truck in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A person riding in the back of a pickup truck was killed after falling out of the vehicle in Coconut Creek, investigators said.

The victim was apparently trying to secure a mattress in place as the truck was moving. Somehow, the mattress and the victim both ended up on the roadway in what appears to be a freak accident.

The pickup truck driver made a U-turn and attempted to return to the scene. The driver did stop. Investigators said one or possibly two cars were behind the pickup truck as the victim fell out.

Eastbound Copans Road remained closed Saturday night between 3600 and 4300 Copans Road.

Coconut Creek police are handling the investigation.

