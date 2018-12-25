Person shot at Fort Lauderdale gas station

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A person was shot at a Westar gas station in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, police said.

Officers have not confirmed the victim’s condition. He or she was taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting, which took place just before 5:30 p.m. Christmas Day, in the 700 block of Broward Boulevard.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is working to learn more about the shooter. That person had left the scene before officers could arrive.

