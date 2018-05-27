Person sought in Hialeah bank robbery, FBI officials say

HIALEAH, Fla. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a person who robbed a Hialeah bank Saturday morning.

The bank robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. at a Regions Bank branch at 4375 E. Fourth Ave.

FBI officials said the robber entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee.

FBI Miami

There were customers in the bank at the time, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone who has information regarding the bank robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.