Photographer tries to find Fort Lauderdale couple to give them engagement photos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A South Florida couple recently got engaged while on a trip to Paris, and now a Canadian photographer is hoping to get in touch with them to give them their engagement photos.

The photographer, Emily Curd, said she tried to email the couple their photos after she took them in May, but she got no response.

"I got home, edited them, and now I'm trying to find them," Curd said.

Curd believes the couple typed in their email address incorrectly in her phone, and she is now on the hunt to get in contact with the couple so she can send them the happy engagement photos.

"I'm hoping that he wrote it down properly, but in the spur of the moment, it may have been a little nerve racking," Curd said.

Curd said she believes the couple is from the Fort Lauderdale area.

"I don't even know where in Fort Lauderdale -- could be somewhere in Florida, but he said Fort Lauderdale, Florida, so I have high hopes," Curd said.

Curd posted the story on her Facebook page in hopes it will reach the couple with the help of her friends simply sharing the moment.

"I have high hopes," Curd said. "Even if one of their friends, or friend of a friend (sees it) -- it just takes one person to see it, right?"

