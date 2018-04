MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade Police have located a missing teen with autism.

An alert was issued Tuesday after Nicolas Bermudez, 17, was last seen Monday morning at his home in the 7100 block of Northwest 179 Street.

About an hour after the alert, Miami-Dade Police reported that Nicolas had been found safe.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.