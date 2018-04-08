Police say no evidence of shooting as Dolphin Mall placed on lockdown

SWEETWATER, Fla. - Dolphin Mall was put on lockdown Saturday night. Some people took to social media saying there was a shooting, but police say there's no evidence of that.

Things were slowly getting back to normal Saturday night. Local 10 News heard some portions of the mall were back open.

Sources told Local 10 News the incident all started as a fight between two men that sent a crowd of people running in panic. At that point, some people hearing the commotion and yelled out that they heard gunshots.

This triggered a massive police response, including officers with long guns. The mall was put on lockdown.

"I was, like, freaking out," one person said.

"People just started panicking and things just got out of control," said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz said. "People tend to hear things. People tend to see things. The reality is that's what an officer has to deal with when they show up to a scene."

No gunshots were fired there Saturday night.

Local 10 News is told one person involved in the fight was taken into custody.

