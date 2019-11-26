President Donald Trump brings ‘homecoming’ rally to South Florida
SUNRISE, Fla. – President Donald Trump is in South Florida for a “homecoming” rally.
The campaign-style rally for the Republican president is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., but doors to the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida opened at 3 p.m.
Thousands attended Trump's last rally at the BB&T Center in August 2016.
Trump is expected to spend the Thanksgiving weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.
