Florida voters to decide whether to raise state minimum wage to $15 by 2026
Proposed constitutional amendment calls for incremental increase of current minimum wage
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Supreme Court will allow a proposal to gradually raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour on the November ballot.
The court approved the ballot language Thursday.
The proposed constitutional amendment calls for raising the current minimum wage from $8.46 an hour to $10 in September 2021 with $1 an hour increases annually until it reaches $15 in 2026.
The petition drive to get it on the ballot was led by trial lawyer John Morgan, who was also behind the constitutional amendment that legalized medical marijuana in Florida.
