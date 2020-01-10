US suspends all charter flights to Cuba except for Havana

MIAMI – President Donald Trump’s administration is suspending all charter flights to Cuba except for Havana and limiting the number of flights to José Martí International Airport.

The U.S. State Department issued a statement Friday that charter operators would have 60 days to wind down their flights to Santiago, Holguin and seven other cities across the island.

In October, the Trump administration banned commercial flights to cities outside the capital.

“Today’s action will further restrict the Cuban regime’s ability to obtain revenue, which it uses to finance its ongoing repression of the Cuban people and its unconscionable support for dictator Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The new restriction, effective March 10, leaves both leisure travelers and Cuban-Americans without an easy way to travel to destinations outside the Cuban capital. Driving from Havana to eastern Cuba can take more than 12 hours on poorly maintained and often dangerous roads.