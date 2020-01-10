80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

80ºF

Politics

US warship faces aggressive moves by Russia ship in Mideast

Lolita C. Baldor

Tags: Arleigh Burke, politics, Government
Mayport-based USS Farragut aggressively approached by Russian Navy ship
Mayport-based USS Farragut aggressively approached by Russian Navy ship (Courtesy of U.S. 5th Fleet)

WASHINGTON, DC – An American warship was “aggressively approached” by a Russian Navy ship in the North Arabian Sea, the U.S. Navy said Friday.

Navy Cmdr. Josh Frey, spokesman for U.S. 5th Fleet, said that the USS Farragut was conducting routine operations Thursday and sounded five short blasts to warn the Russian ship of a possible collision. He said the USS Farragut, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, asked the Russian ship to change course and the ship initially refused but ultimately moved away.

Even though the Russian ship moved away, Frey said the delay in shifting course “increased the risk of collision.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.