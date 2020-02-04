Caucus confusion in Iowa as results still not in

The head of the Democratic Party in Iowa is in the hot seat after what’s being called caucus chaos.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, only 62% of precincts are reporting the results of Monday night's Iowa Caucus.

Pete Buttigieg has a slim lead over Bernie Sanders, but those numbers could change as more results come in.

Issues with the new voting app were apparently the cause of the problems.

Login issues and reported confusion instead of real-time results were the norm.

Some candidates spun the lack of results into their own narratives, indicating everything in Iowa went well, assuming they emerge victorious.