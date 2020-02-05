New Hampshire supporters of Joe Biden not discouraged by results of Iowa Caucus

SOMERSWORTH, NH – The Democratic candidates for president have moved from Iowa to New Hampshire, the site of the first primary.

At an event for former Vice President Joe Biden, supporters spoke of the candidate's sincerity.

"I'm not going to sugar coat it, we took a gut punch in Iowa," Biden said.

It was the first time he acknowledged the disappointment of finishing in fourth place at the first caucus.

He told Local 10 News' Glenna Milberg that despite the results, he's still optimistic.

"I think we'll do well," he said. "I choose to move on."

At a Get Out The Vote rally in the historic Church Hall in Somersworth, New Hampshire, Biden took a shot at Pete Buttigieg, calling him too inexperienced.

Bernie Sanders, the Senator from neighboring Vermont who took the most actual votes in Iowa, is polling high in New Hampshire.

For Biden, his sudden underdog status is fuel for his supporters.

"This makes it important for him to turn it up right now," said Biden supporter Paul Turner.

Biden's camp is counting on the next primaries in Nevada and South Carolina to be where he brings it home, while also calling on Iowa to verify its count.

“This makes all the more case why we have to take our time,” said Biden Advisor Symone Sanders. “Democrats have to make sure we get things right and we are looking forward to a primary here in New Hampshire.”