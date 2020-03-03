Miami-Dade commissioner: ‘No Floridian should be denied coronavirus testing’

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday asking state officials to minimize or eliminate financial burdens related to COVID-19 testing.

“I believe that no Floridian should be denied the ability to be tested for Coronavirus because of barriers with their insurance plan, or due to lack of insurance coverage,” she wrote.

The commissioner, who represents District 8, wants DeSantis to mobilize the state’s Office of Insurance Regulation to waive fees for patients who need to be tested.

“Floridians covered under Medicaid should also see any fees waived,” she wrote.