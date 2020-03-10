Rep. Matt Gaetz continues self-quarantine despite testing negative for COVID-19

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz announced on Tuesday his COVID-19 test was negative.

“In an abundance of caution, I will remain under self-quarantine at the advice of medical professionals through Thursday at 2 p.m.," Gaetz wrote on Twitter. “I continue to feel fine and show no symptoms.”

Gaetz said on Monday an interaction with a COVID-19 patient during the Conservative Political Action Conference had him concerned. After the alleged interaction, Gaetz flew on Air Force One.

Threee other Republican Reps. are also in self-quarantine: Doug Collins of Georgia, Paul Gosar of Arizona and Mark Meadows of North Carolina.