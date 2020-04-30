The Latest: 'Glimmer of hope' seen for Remdesivir trials

Trucks are jammed on the motorway D5 in front of the Czech-German border crossing in Rozvadov, Czech Republic, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The trucks are piling up for a length of 15 kilometres due to border controls as part of efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. (AP Photo via CTK/Miroslav Chaloupka) SLOVAKIA OUT

— 'Glimmer of hope’ seen for Remdesivir trials.

— Czech Republic goes another day without virus death.

— China calls claims of virus released from lab ‘purely fabricated.’

— Greek prime minister speaks from behind barrier in parliament.

WASHINGTON — The Emory University medical school doctor leading the Remdesivir drug trials says the drug provides a “glimmer of hope” for coronavirus treatment.

Aneesh Mehta said Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that “we are looking to find a medication that helps patients get better more rapidly, get them home to their families and make more room for other patients for us to take care of.”

He adds: “I think now we have the first glimmer of hope of something that can do that.”

Mehta cautions that the Remdesivir data is “very preliminary.” He says most antivirals tend to work better earlier in the course of disease.

He adds that his team is working with the National Institutes of Health to adapt the clinical trial to look at other medications in combination with Remdesivir.

ROME -- Scientists are defending a controversial report warning of a new wave of critical coronavirus cases that prompted the Italian government to keep schools closed until September and take a gradual approach to reopening.

The statistical models in the report estimate that Italy could see as many as 151,000 people in intensive care by June 8 if everything reopened, given the large number of possible contacts where infections could spread.

Industrial groups have assailed the report’s methodology, but its authors appeared at the Superior Institute of Health on Thursday to defend the findings.

At the height of Italy’s outbreak, the deadliest in Europe, there were a fraction of people in ICUs, slightly more than 4,000 for four days running March 31-April 3. Even that number, however, overwhelmed the health system in hardest-hit Lombardy.

TOKYO -- Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to extend the ongoing coronavirus state of emergency beyond its scheduled end on May 6.

Abe said Thursday that hospitals are still overburdened and medical workers are under severe pressure to deal with the patients still on the rise.

“I believe it will be difficult to return to our normal daily lives after May 7,” Abe said. “We must expect an endurance race to a certain extent.”

Abe said he will consult with experts to decide how long the measures should be extended. Local officials and medical experts have called for an extension for another month nationwide.

The rise in the cases somewhat slowed in the last few days. But Japan still had more than 200 new cases overnight, bringing a national total to some 14,000 cases, with 415 deaths.

BANGKOK -- Those in Thailand longing for a nightcap or a tall cold beer after a three-week ban on alcohol sales are out of luck.

Authorities in Bangkok have announced that the ban will be extended until further notice. The measure was imposed in April to fight the spread of COVID-19 by discouraging irresponsible social gatherings,

The ban was imposed for varying lengths of time in all 76 provinces and is likely to be renewed in all of them. Bars and restaurant were already closed in March, except for takeout and delivery.

PRAGUE -- Nobody died of COVID-19 in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, the second day without a fatality this month after April 15.

So far, 227 people have died in the Czech Republic, according to Health Ministry figures released Thursday, after more than 7,500 have been tested positive.

The day-to-day increase of the new cases has been under 100 for the eighth day and less than 10 died daily since April 13.

It is now possible for the government to gradually ease its restrictive measures adopted to contain the pandemic.

BERLIN -- More than 300,000 people in Germany have lost their jobs over the past month because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The government, however, says millions more remain employed thanks to the country’s extensive use of short work.

Labor Minister Hubertus Heil said Thursday the country faces a “historic challenge.”

He said unemployment rose by 13% in April, compared to March. The jobless rate rose to 5.8% from 5.1% the months before. He noted that the government expects GDP to drop by 6.3% this year.

But he noted that Germany should be able to avoid the mass unemployment seen in other countries, such as the U.S.

Heil said that some 10.1 million people have applied for short work, which allows companies in distress to receive state funds if they hold onto employees rather than letting them go. He said restaurants, bars and hotels are particularly hard hit.

BEIJING -- China says any claims that the coronavirus was released from a laboratory are “unfounded and purely fabricated out of nothing.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Thursday the Wuhan Institute of Virology at the center of the allegations “does not have the ability to design and create a new coronavirus, and it has never done so.”

Geng cited the institute’s director, Yuan Zhiming, as saying the lab strictly implements bio-security procedures that would prevent the release of any pathogen.

“I would like to point out again that the origin of the virus is a complex scientific issue, and it should be studied by scientists and professionals,” Geng said.

Geng also criticized U.S. politicians who have suggested China should be held accountable for the global pandemic, saying they should spend their time on “better controlling the epidemic situation at home.”

MADRID — As Spaniards ready to go for runs or walks for the first time since mid-March and separated relatives plan how to meet in coming weeks, the head of Spain’s health emergency coordination center says “unnecessary risks” should be avoided.

Asked about children hugging grandparents, Dr. Fernando Simón said that “psychologically it’s great to hug as many people as possible,” but that close contact would be exposing the elderly to “low but unnecessary risks.”

The epidemiologist said that contagion levels are waning in Spain even beyond what figures show because more testing is making visible infections that happened two weeks earlier and that showed no symptoms or required no hospitalization.

BERLIN — The head of Germany’s disease control center says he expects the actual number of deaths in the country from the new coronavirus to be higher than those currently reported.

Lothar Wieler of the Robert Koch Institute told reporters Thursday that early figures from two of Germany’s 16 states — Berlin and Hesse — indicate that the number of people dying is higher than average for the time of year.

In other countries, this so-called excess mortality has been higher than the reported COVID-19 death toll, indicating some deaths from the pandemic are going undetected, though it is unclear whether these result directly from infection or other factors, such as health system overload.

Wieler said his agency “is working on the assumption that more people likely died of (COVID-19) than have been officially reported.” He said the wide range of complications now linked to the disease could be one explanation.

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s prime minister has spoken in parliament, appearing behind a protective plastic shield, to outline steps his center-right government is taking to aid the economy during the virus pandemic.

The barrier was installed at the podium in parliament’s plenary chamber ahead of the debate Thursday that was joined by opposition party leaders.

Parliament staff assisting debates in the chamber are seated directly below the podium.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced plans this week to ease lockdown restrictions over two months, starting May 4. Many stores have installed plastic barriers in customer areas ahead of the reopening.

Recently emerged from a years-long financial crisis, Greece is widely expected to follow other European countries into recession in 2020. Government estimates say the contraction will be between 4% and 8% of gross domestic product. But financial sector estimates say the downtown could be more severe due to Greece’s heavy reliance on tourism.

LONDON — A British army veteran who started walking laps in his garden as part of a humble fundraiser for the National Health Service is celebrating his 100th birthday after warming the hearts of a nation that donated millions of pounds to back his appeal.

Capt. Tom Moore planned to walk 100 laps of his garden ahead of Thursday’s milestone.

His original target was 1,000 pounds ($1,250). He has now raised 30 million pounds.

He wrote on Twitter: “Thank you everyone, you are all magnificent.”

Earlier he had told supporters in a handwritten note that the past few weeks had put a spring in his step.

To honor his determination, the Royal Air Force staged a birthday flypast, the public sent birthday cards and Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered a birthday message.

JOHANNESBURG — The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says coronavirus cases across the continent have increased 37% in the past week.

Africa now has more than 36,000 cases including more than 1,500 deaths.

While the continent’s capacity to test for the virus is growing, shortages of test kits remain across Africa. That means more cases could be out there. But the head of policy with the Africa CDC, Benjamin Djoudalbaye, tells reporters that the virus “is not something you can hide.”

In South Africa, which has the most cases in Africa with more than 5,300, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says that authorities are “very hopeful we have averted the first storm.”

The country has been praised for testing assertively and will slightly loosen a five-week lockdown on Friday.

KYIV, Ukraine — Authorities in Ukraine have opened all 872 food markets in the country on Thursday, as the government prepares to gradually lift the strict lockdown enacted on March 12 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision to reopen the markets comes after a series protests all around Ukraine, during which entrepreneurs and farmers bemoaned the dire economic straits the lockdown has put them in.

Ukrainians will be allowed to go to the markets while wearing masks and observing social distancing. Two inspectors will be assigned to each market to make sure the rules are followed and to check visitor’s temperature.

Earlier this month, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced gradually easing lockdown restrictions after May 11, if there isn’t a spike of new infections.

Ukraine has so far reported over 10,000 cases of the new coronavirus and more than 250 deaths.

GENEVA — The head of the World Health Organization’s European office is warning the continent remains “in the grip” of the coronavirus pandemic even as about three-fourths of the region’s countries are easing restrictive measures.

Dr. Hans Kluge noted a reduction of cases in the region thanks to social distancing measures, adding: “We must monitor this positive development very closely.”

He said Italy, Britain, France, Germany and Spain still have high numbers of cases, and pointed to increases in cases in Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

Of the 44 countries in WHO Europe’s region that have enacted domestic restrictions, 21 have already started easing those measures and another 11 plan to do so in the coming days, Kluge said.

“This virus is unforgiving. We must remain vigilant, persevere and be patient, ready to ramp up measures as and when needed,” he said. “COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon.

“The European region accounts for 46 percent of cases and 63 percent of deaths globally,” he added. “The region remains very much in the grip of this pandemic.”

LONDON — The British government acknowledges that it may miss a self-imposed goal of conducting 100,000 tests for coronavirus a day by Thursday, but insists it is on course to vastly expand the country’s testing capacity.

The government has been criticized for failing to catch most cases of COVID-19 and now says wide-scale testing will be key to controlling the virus and easing a nationwide lockdown.

Earlier this month it vowed to perform 100,000 tests a day by April 30. The number has been climbing steadily, but the highest daily total reached so far is 52,000.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said that “even if the target isn’t met today ... we’re well on our way to ramping this up.”

On Wednesday, the U.K.’s official death toll from the virus leap to more than 26,000 after deaths in nursing homes were added to the hospital total. The tally is the world’s third-highest, surpassed only by the United States and Italy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent a week in hospital with the virus, is under pressure to reveal when and how the government will ease a nationwide lockdown that was imposed on March 23. The restrictions are due to last at least until May 7.

