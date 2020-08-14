WATCH: Trump speaks before leaving for New York where brother is ill

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump held a news conference Friday afternoon at the White House before traveling to New York and New Jersey.

A replay can be watched below:

Trump’s younger brother Robert has been hospitalized in New York, the White House confirmed Friday.

The details of his condition remain unknown though he is described by several ABC News sources as “very ill.”

Sources told ABC News that the president is expected to visit his brother today, though details were still being worked out.

Trump is also scheduled to deliver remarks to the City of New York Police Department Benevolent Association tonight in Bedminster, New Jersey.