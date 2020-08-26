Trump juggles challenges: Hurricane, race riots, pandemic, campaign

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is juggling mounting challenges: A Category 4 hurricane threatening three states, race riots in two states, the coronavirus pandemic, and the demands of a re-election campaign during the week of the Republican National Convention.

Most recently, Trump and Democratic leaders were also focused on the possibility of election sabotage through the vote-by-mail process. But on Wednesday, officials might have quelled some concerns.

A senior official with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, a senior FBI official and Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen told The Associated Press that there is no evidence to indicate the possible corruption of the vote-by-mail process in November.

Race riots in Kenosha, Portland

An explosive device detonates as a protester pushes back on an armored vehicle clearing the park of demonstrators during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (Copyright 2020 Associated Press)

Trump showed disdain on Twitter Wednesday toward the race riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin and Portland, Oregon. Protesters are venting after the death of Jacob Blake, a Black 29-year-old father, who officers shot in front of his three children.

Trump said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, accepted federal assistance to stop the “lawlessness” and said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown should do the same. Black Lives Matter demonstrators have been clashing with white nationalists during protests.

Officers arrested a white, 17-year-old police admirer identified as Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, after two people were shot to death during a third straight night of protests in Kenosha. Meanwhile, in Portland, officers arrested at least 23 people during an overnight protest in City Hall.

...TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

Hurricane preparations

Yvonne Lancgo, of Lake Charles, waits to board a bus to evacuate Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, ahead of Hurricane Laura. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Trump also tweeted about Category 4 Hurricane Laura, which meteorologists National Hurricane Center warned could cause a 20-foot “unsurvivable” storm surge that could submerge entire towns. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards are evacuating coastal areas.

“Hurricane Laura is a very dangerous and rapidly intensifying hurricane,” Trump wrote. “My Administration remains fully engaged with state & local emergency managers to continue preparing and assisting the great people Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Listen to local officials. We are with you!”

Coronavirus testing guidelines

Cars wait in lines, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Trump was facing criticism this week over an alleged strategy to see coronavirus case counts drop.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new coronavirus testing guidelines on Monday saying people who don’t have symptoms do not need to get tested. The guideline did not apply to vulnerable people who have health conditions, or to people who have been directed to get tested by a doctor or official.

Epidemiologists know asymptomatic carriers could spread the coronavirus, and to contain outbreaks they too need to be identified and isolated. The CDC referred all questions about the new guideline to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. A spokesman for the agency said that although the White House task force was involved, Trump wasn’t.

The 2020 Republican National Convention

Ivanka Trump is scheduled to introduce the president on Thursday night. Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence will deliver their speeches on Wednesday night from Baltimore’s Fort McHenry

The list of speakers also includes Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Clarence Henderson, Burgess Owens. Also, New York Representatives Lee Zeldin and Elise Stefanik, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, and Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

First lady Melania Trump arrives to speak on the second night of the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

On Tuesday night, Melania Trump promised Trump will continue to fight “the invisible enemy” until there is a vaccine.

“I want you to know you are not alone,” she said to the tens of thousands of families that have been affected. More than 177,000 Americans have been killed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Other speakers included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who faced criticism over a violation of his own rule, and a student from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky.

On Monday night, the list of speakers included Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, St. Louis attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey, former Gov. Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

Local 10 News Digital Reporter/Producer Andrea Torres reported from Miami.