Biden, Harris, Pelosi aim at Trump hours away from RNC speech

WASHINGTON – After a briefing on Hurricane Laura at the FEMA headquarters, President Donald Trump said he was glad the effects of the Category 4 system did not force him to reschedule his acceptance to the Republican party’s nomination on Thursday night.

Laura made landfall in Louisiana killing a least four people. As officials continue to assess the damage, Trump plans to close the Republican National Convention with a speech at the White House’s South Lawn.

“It turned out, we got a little bit lucky,” Trump said. “It was very big. It was very powerful, but it passed quickly."

Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands after speaking on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Trump will follow on Vice President Mike Pence’s Wednesday speech, which was critical of former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee. It will also follow attacks by Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The coronavirus pandemic and police practices are the most controversial issues.

Trump is calling for law and order and accuses Biden of condoning riots. Biden has been accusing Trump of making no efforts to promote reconciliation or to listen to the families of Black victims. Harris, Biden’s running mate, delivered a speech on Thursday.

Kamala Harris delivers a speech Thursday in Washington. (Local 10 News)

“Trump has failed at the most basic and important job of a president of the United States: He failed to protect the American people, plain and simple,” said Harris, the former attorney general of California and former district attorney of San Francisco.

Harris also talked about the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She said there is a need to address police misconduct and the aggressions of vigilantes against protesters.

“It’s no wonder people are taking to the streets, and I support them,” Harris said. “Make no mistake: We will not let these vigilantes and extremists derail the path to justice.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

During a news conference at the Capitol to discuss the coronavirus aid package, Pelosi said she doesn’t want Biden to debate Trump. She said it’s because when confronted by Biden Trump will “act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency.”

Pelosi also joined Biden and Harris in criticizing Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. She accused Trump of politicizing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new testing guidelines.

“The president doesn’t want any more tests because that tells us that we have more cases,” Pelosi said. “‘Those tests are causing the infections.’ Really? How unscientific is that?”

