Criminal justice reform takes center stage in Washington

WASHINGTON – Outside of the White House protesters demanded police accountability, inside President Donald Trump said Friday he was committed to criminal justice reform.

Trump pardoned Alice Marie Johnson, who benefited from Kim Kardashian West’s advocacy after spending more than two decades behind bars.

In 2018, Trump commuted Johnson’s life without parole sentence after she was convicted for non-violent offenses stemming from a cocaine trafficking operation.

“We are very proud of Alice,” Trump said.

Civil rights leaders marched to the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate the late Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” address on Aug. 28, 1963.

Martin Luther King III and Rev. Al Sharpton delivered speeches in solidarity with Black Lives Matter demonstrators. Relatives of Trayvon Martin, Eric Gardner, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, Ahmaud Arbery and Jacob Blake were in attendance.

“We’re taking a step forward on America’s rocky but righteous journey toward justice,” King said.

