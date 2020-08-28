Trump accepts Republican renomination from White House

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump accepted the Republican party’s renomination on Thursday night from a stage at the White House South Lawn.

Trump said his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, has “the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward” in the country’s political history and is a “Trojan horse” for socialism.

“We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years,” Trump said. “At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas.”

Trump was closing the Republican National Convention after his daughter Ivanka Trump introduced him as a compassionate and empathetic leader while facing the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have been with my father and seen the pain in his eyes,” Ivanka Trump said.

Trump protestors rally, Thursday night, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. President Donald Trump is set to deliver his acceptance speech later Thursday night from the nearby White House South Lawn.

Outside of the White House, there were hundreds of protesters shouting in hopes of interrupting Trump’s acceptance speech. Protesters are planning to march on Friday on Pennsylvania Avenue and the Black Lives Matter Plaza.

