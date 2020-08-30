Tune in Sunday: Local 10 talks with VP candidate Kamala Harris

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, hosted a virtual launch of a new Hispanic small business organizing program Saturday with Miami Hispanic small businesses.

Harris took time out from the roundtable to speak in an exclusive interview with “This Week In South Florida” co-hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg on a wide range of issues. It is her first Florida television interview since the California senator was selected to run for vice president.

