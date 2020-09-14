89ºF

Politics

Andrew Gillum says he is bisexual in TV interview

Associated Press

Tags: Andrew Gillum, Miami Beach
Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was found intoxicated in a Miami Beach hotel room in March with two other men. Police said paramedics needed to revive one of the other men and that a bag of crystal methamphetamine was found in the room.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Andrew Gillum, Florida’s 2018 Democratic nominee for governor, told a television interviewer he is bisexual.

The former Tallahassee mayor made that announcement to syndicated talk show host Tamron Hall in an interview that aired Monday.

Gillum, 41, appeared on the show with his wife. They have three young children.

Gillum was found intoxicated in a Miami Beach hotel room in March with two other men. Police said paramedics needed to revive one of the other men and that a bag of crystal methamphetamine was found in the room.

Gillum later said he was drunk, but said he did not use other drugs.

