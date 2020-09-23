Trump reiterates promise for ‘free Cuba’ with Bay of Pigs veterans by his side

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump met with a group of Bay of Pigs veterans from Assault Brigade 2506 on Wednesday at the White House to “reaffirm” his “ironclad solidarity” with Cuban-American voters and his "unwavering commitment to a free Cuba.”

During his presidency, Trump reinstated the economic blockade while criticizing former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden, now the Democratic presidential candidate, for moving to restore diplomatic relations with the island.

MCCAIN SUPPORTS BIDEN

Cindy McCain, the widow of Arizona Sen. John McCain, announced on Wednesday morning that she is endorsing Biden because — unlike Trump — he respects military service. She said the McCains and the Bidens are both Blue Star families.

“Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog,” Trump wrote on Twitter. "So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars & the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL. Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!”

CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL

Meanwhile, Biden continues to accuse Trump of prioritizing politics over science by refusing to listen to Dr. Robert Redfield, a virologist and head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

While more than 200,000 people in the U.S. have died of COVID-19 this year, Trump has been pushing for a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. 3 election. Both Redfield and Fauci and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn have not echoed his message.

“We feel cautiously optimistic that we will be able to have a safe and effective vaccine, although there is never a guarantee of that,” Fauci told a Senate committee on Wednesday, adding “There is no cutting corners.”

