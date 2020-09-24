After Supreme Court crowd jeers, White House walks back Trump’s transition statement

WASHINGTON – As President Donald Trump faced criticism over his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 election to Joe Biden, the White House press secretary aimed to make a clarification.

During a Thursday afternoon news conference in the White House, Kayleigh McEnany, the press secretary, said Trump plans to accept the results of a free and fair election.

“We want to make sure the election is honest and I’m not sure that it can be," Trump later said. "I don’t know that it can be with this whole situation, unsolicited ballots.”

On Thursday morning, a crowd booed Trump while he and first lady Melania Trump were silently paying their respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The crowd shouted: “Vote him out!”

Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, will be the first woman to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Friday. Despite Ginsburg’s dying wish to have her vacancy filled after the Nov. 3 election, Trump said he won’t wait and will be choosing a woman.

