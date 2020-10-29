Want to be a Miami commissioner? One district is accepting résumés.

MIAMI – Maybe you’ve caught the political bug in this election season and feel like you can make a difference in public service.

Well, if you live in District 5 of Miami, you’re welcome to apply for a seat on the City Commission.

The city is looking to fill a vacancy after the resignation of Keon Hardemon, who is running for the Miami-Dade County Commission.

To be eligible for the seat, you must be an elector in District 5 of the city and have lived within the boundaries for at least a year.

The City Commission has a meeting scheduled for Nov. 18 “to either fill the vacancy for the District 5 City Commission seat or to call for a special election if a consensus is not reached for an appointment.”

For more information on what’s needed to apply and how to do it, click here.