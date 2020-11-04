You voted, and it shows: These 2020 voter turnout numbers will blow you away

Even though the final figures still have to be tabulated, it appears the 2020 general election is already a record-setting one.
As of Wednesday morning, there were an all-time high of 160,002,000 total votes cast, according to the United States Election Project.
That easily bests the previous record of 136,787,187 set in 2016.
In terms of turnout as a percentage of the voting-eligible population, that number is higher than it’s been in more than 100 years.
The turnout as a percentage of the voting-eligible population for this election was 66.9% as of Wednesday morning, according to the United States Election Project.
That’s the highest percentage of VEP turnout since 1900, when the number was 73.7%.
In 2016, the number was 60.1%.
For data on the past 10 elections, check out these graphics below.