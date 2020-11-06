Photos: This is what ‘stop the count’ protests look like across the country

The results of the 2020 election are still slowly coming in, but since President Trump is trailing former Vice President and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in electoral votes, protests have popped up in key battleground states, with people claiming there are fraudulent votes.

Cities like Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Las Vegas have all seen pro-Trump protesters arrive outside of ballot centers, demanding that counting of votes be stopped (or in Arizona’s case, the vote to keep on going.)

Here is what these protests look like across the country.

Frustrated Trump supporters gather for a demonstration outside the TCF Center on Nov. 6, 2020 in Detroit. Three days after the U.S. presidential election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden's vote count continued to grow nationwide as protesters staged demonstrations outside vote-counting centers. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Trump supporters gather for a demonstration outside the TCF Center on Nov. 6, 2020 in Detroit. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Trump supporters gather for a demonstration outside the TCF Center on Nov. 6, 2020 in Detroit. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Supporters of President Trump gather outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center to protest mail-in ballots being counted to determine the winner of the 2020 presidential election in the state on Nov. 5, 2020 in Philadelphia. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images) (2020 Andrew Lichtenstein)

Supporters of President Trump hold signs and chant slogans during a protest outside the Philadelphia Convention Center as votes continue to be counted following the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 5, 2020 in Philadelphia. With no winner yet declared in the presidential election, all eyes are on the outcome of a few remaining swing states. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Supporters of President Trump hold signs and chant slogans during a protest outside the Philadelphia Convention Center. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Supporters of President Trump yell at a counter protester at the Maricopa County Elections Department office on Nov. 6, 2020 in Phoenix. The protest was organized by Turning Point Action, while ballots continue to be counted in many critical battleground states. (Photo by Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Supporters of President Trump gather to protest the election results at the Maricopa County Elections Department office on Nov. 5, 2020 in Phoenix. (Photo by Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

A sign is discarded during a protest against the election results at the Maricopa County Elections Department office on Nov. 5, 2020 in Phoenix. (Photo by Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

A Trump bus drives by supporters of a President Trump protest outside State Farm Arena as ballots continue to be counted inside on Nov. 5, 2020 in Atlanta. Attention is focused on a few key battleground states as the U.S. presidential election remains too close to call. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)