Hunter Biden, president-elect’s son, says his tax affairs are under investigation

WASHINGTON – President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter is under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware, according to a statement released Wednesday.

The Biden-Harris Transition team released the statement that led with Hunter Biden saying, “I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs.”

He went on to say that he is taking the matter seriously, but is confident that a review will “demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

The statement, released by the Biden-Harris Transition team, went on to say: “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

Hunter Biden became a talking point for President Donald J. Trump against his opponent during the election campaign over the President-elect’s second son joining the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2014, around the time Joe Biden, then vice president, was helping conduct the Obama administration’s foreign policy with Ukraine.