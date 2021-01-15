State law enforcement on high alert since U.S. Capitol siege

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Federal law enforcement agents on Friday arrested Daniel Baker of Tallahassee for what they said was him issuing a “call to arms for like-minded individuals to violently confront protestors gathered at the Florida State Capitol this Sunday.

He specifically called for others to join him in encircling any protestors and confining them at the Capitol complex using firearms, according to Lawrence Keefe, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, who announced the arrest.

“Extremists intent on violence from either end of the political and social spectrums must be stopped, and they will be stopped,” Keefe said.

Law enforcement is on high alert across the country after last Wednesday’s siege on the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors are releasing a chilling description of what some of the rioters had planned, including capturing and assassinating elected officials.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice said they are vowing to hold all rioters accountable for the violence on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. As of 8 a.m. on Friday, federal agents said they currently have 275 open investigations and 98 criminal cases have already been filed.

Michael Sherwin, acting United States Attorney for the District of Washington, said: “As the investigation, as the days and weeks progress, we are looking at more significant federal felony charges and that is exactly what we are doing in partnership with our local and federal partners.”

Agents said they are focusing on violent offenders like Peter Stager, who is accused of beating a U.S. Capitol police officer with a flagpole.

“This is the individual that is at the height of hypocrisy that was beating an officer with a flagpole and at the other end of that flag pole was the American flag,” Sherwin said.

Investigators have also learned that 15 law-enforcement officers are under investigation for their response to the assault. It was announced Friday that two off-duty Rocky Mountain Virginia police officers were charged federal and arrested in Virginia for rioting at the Capitol.

“We don’t care what your profession is, who you are, who you are affiliated with, if you are conducting or engage in criminal activity, we will charge you and you will be arrested,” Sherman said.

As the investigation into the Capitol chaos continues, the FBI is now stepping up security with the help of several other agencies including the National Guard, after learning that there is a potential for armed protests at all 50 state capitals. The new intelligence is reportedly pointed to an armed group calling for the “storming” of government buildings.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is urging people to come forward and provide information that can help them prevent any acts of violence.

Call (800) FLA-SAFE or FDLE also has a form that you can fill out and submit. Click here.