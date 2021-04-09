Gaetz to speak in South Florida as House probes alleged misconduct

DORAL, Fla. – Congressman Matt Gaetz is scheduled to address a conservative, pro-Trump women’s group Friday night in Doral as part of what’s being called the Save America Summit.

It comes as the House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into the Florida Republican, citing reports of sexual and other misconduct.

“The committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct,” said Chairman Rep. Ted Deutsch, D-Fla., and ranking Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana.

Federal prosecutors are said to be examining whether Gaetz and his political ally Joel Greenberg paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex.

Greenberg’s attorney has made it clear his client could be a big help to the FBI. “I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Fritz Scheller said.

Greenberg, the former tax collector in Seminole County, plans to strike a plea deal. It may signal that Greenberg could serve as a witness in the Gaetz investigation.

Greenberg is facing 33 federal charges of wire fraud, creating fake IDs, stalking a political opponent and sex trafficking.

Gaetz, who represents a district in the Florida Panhandle, denies the allegations against him and says he will not resign from Congress.

His scheduled appearance Friday night is at Trump National Doral