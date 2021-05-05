'I have to help,' says sailor who rescued migrants at sea

CORRECTS SPELLING OF LAST NAME TO FOY INSTEAD OF FOYE - Navy rescue swimmer Cale Foy looks on at Naval Air Station North Island, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in San Diego. Foy says he never thought twice about diving into treacherous waters off the San Diego coast after a boat overloaded with migrants capsized over the weekend.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO – Cale Foy had just started hiking with his wife and three kids as they do every Sunday when he noticed what he thought was an abandoned fishing vessel approaching the rocky, wind-swept San Diego coastline as 5-to-8-foot (1.5-2.4-meter) waves were crashing.

A moment later a wave slammed the boat and Foy saw it hit the rocks. Then he spotted people tossed into the rough sea before the vessel broke into pieces.

“All of a sudden we see people jumping into the waves and on top of the rocks and it was: ‘I have to be there. I have to help,'" Foy said.

The Navy rescue swimmer immediately started running toward the shore in what would become the most dramatic rescue mission of his 17-year career: A migrant smuggling boat overloaded with 32 people on board had capsized and smashed apart as its passengers plunged into the treacherous waters.

Three people were killed and two Mexican migrants remain hospitalized, including one in serious condition, said Carlos Gutierrez Gonzalez, Mexico’s consul general in San Diego.

All but two people on the boat were Mexican citizens without legal status in the U.S. The others were a Guatemalan citizen without legal status in the U.S. and a U.S. citizen who was identified as the pilot, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Among those rescued were two Mexican minors who had been traveling alone — a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl. They were being placed in shelters, Gutierrez Gonzalez said.

Foy and another young sailor who was also out hiking and is in basic training as a Navy SEAL recruit were among the first to respond to the accident Sunday.

“We saw a lot of debris and a lot of people still in the water and nobody was out there helping other than two or three of the park rangers and there were three or four civilians in about ankle-deep water trying to get people out as well,” Foy said.

