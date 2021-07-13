DeSantis, Congress members hold Cuba roundtable in Miami

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Cuban exiles rally at Versailles Restaurant in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood in support of protesters in Cuba, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Miami. Sunday's protests in Cuba marked some of the biggest displays of antigovernment sentiment in the tightly controlled country in years.

MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Reps. Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar are taking part in a roundtable about the uprising in Cuba on Tuesday afternoon.

A news conference is expected to be held after the leaders meet.

Gimenez and Salazar are both Cuban-American freshman members of Congress representing South Florida.

Other officials and Cuban American civil society representatives were also expected to be in attendance.

Thousands of Cuban Americans have gathered in South Florida over the past two days in support of Cubans who joined street marches against high prices, food shortages and COVID-19 conditions on the island. Such unsanctioned protests are extremely rare, and Cuban police have been out in force to control them.

For complete coverage of the uprising in Cuba, click here.

Ad

To read coverage in Spanish, visit Local10.com/espanol.