US security officials in Mexico for migration talks

WASHINGTON – Senior members of President Joe Biden's administration are in Mexico Tuesday for talks on addressing illegal migration to the U.S., according to the White House.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are leading the delegation to meet with senior Mexican government officials about working jointly to slow crossings along the U.S. southern border. Officials were also set to discuss other economic and security issues as well as COVID-19 response.

The visit comes a day after Vice President Kamala Harris, who was tapped by Biden to lead the administration's efforts to stem the “root causes” of migration from Central America, spoke with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to reiterate that addressing the issue was a “top priority” for the administration.

U.S. border authorities reported large numbers of arrivals at the Mexican border in June, with significant increases in people arriving in families and children traveling alone. The trend appeared to continue in July, despite soaring temperatures that often deter people from coming.