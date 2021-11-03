FOLLOW LIVE: Why Virginia Governor’s race could set tone for 2022 in eyes of many political pundits

Voters hold their ballots as they wait in line to register their votes at a school in Midlothian, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin for Governor. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Election night in 2021 might not be getting the fanfare of last year or what 2022 will bring, but there is one important race many political observers are watching that could set a tone for what’s to come in 2022.

Many pundits are keeping their eye on Virginia, where there is a neck-and-neck race for the Governor’s office between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin.

McAuliffe is the former governor of Virginia who is seeking the office again after serving in it from 2014-2018.

Youngkin is a first-time candidate and former private equity CEO who has gained popularity with some for his pledge to ban “critical race theory” if elected.

Observers feel the race could be a barometer for the political mood of voters nationally with the all-important 2022 Congressional midterm elections around the corner, according to NPR.

Follow the results of the 2021 Virginia Governor’s race below throughout the night.