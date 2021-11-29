WATCH LIVE: Biden to deliver remarks on economy, supply chain crisis

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on the U.S. economy and the supply chain crisis at 3:45 p.m. on Monday.
2 days ago
Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban
The Biden administration has recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to focus on areas that are most suitable for energy development and raise costs for energy companies to drill on public lands and water.