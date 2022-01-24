56º
Head of US Special Operations Command has COVID-19

Lolita C. Baldor

Associated Press

Special Operations Command Gen. Richard Clarke speaks to his staff during a hearing to examine United States Special Operations Command and United States Cyber Command in review of the Defense Authorization Request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool) (Anna Moneymaker)

WASHINGTON – The head of the U.S. military’s Special Operations Command has tested positive for COVID-19, the command said Monday.

Gen. Richard D. Clarke has very mild symptoms and is working remotely, said Col. Curt Kellogg, his spokesman. Kellogg said Clarke hasn't been physically in the presence of any senior Defense Department leaders or other members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff this month.

Berger is fully vaccinated and got the booster shot.

Clarke is the latest member of the Joint Staff to get the virus. The chairman, Army Gen. Mark Milley, and the Marine commandant, Gen. David Berger were among the latest to have positive tests. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also had the virus earlier this month.

