DeSantis sings bill to implement more MSD commission recommendations

The school safety commission was created after the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in an effort to address several topics in order to prevent future school shootings. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Tuesday to implement some of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission’s recommendations.

The bill (HB 1421) authorizes the Commissioner of Education to enforce security compliance and authorizes safe school officers to make arrests on charter school property.

It also requires school boards to adopt family reunification plans in the event of an evacuation and school districts to certify that at least 80% of school personnel completed student mental health awareness training.

DeSantis’s budget allocated $140 million to address mental health issues and $210 million to improve school safety. According to State Board of Education Member Ryan Petty, this includes de-escalation training for safe-school officers.