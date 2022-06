WASHINGTON – The House Oversight and Reform Committee will hold a hearing on gun violence Wednesday, and will hear from victims who survived recent mass shootings in the country.

An 11-year-old survivor of the Texas school shooting who smeared her friend’s blood on herself in an effort to play dead was expected to attend the hearing, however reporters were told Wednesday that she will no longer appear in person -- a decision made by her family and pediatrician to prioritize her well being.