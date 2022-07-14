President Biden talks nuclear deal with Iran; Jan. 6 hearings postponed

Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing has been pushed back one week, meanwhile President Joe Biden continues his first visit to the middle east as president.

WASHINGTON – Thursday’s prime time Jan. 6 hearings have been pushed back one week. Lawmakers continue to prepare for the eighth and possible final public hearing by the house committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The panel will focus specifically on former President Donald Trump and his actions, or inactions during the insurrection.

The pause comes two days after allegations Trump tried to engage a witness.

Sources tell ABC News Trump tried to reach out to a member of the White House support staff who has been in contact with the January 6 committee.

Adding this person was not someone Trump would typically be in contact with. The information was given to the Department of Justice, who will decide if the alleged phone call amounted to witness tampering, which is a criminal attempt. Even if the attempt is unsuccessful.

“All I know is that we have had a problem with witness tampering from the beginning,” said U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin, (D) Maryland.

In the meantime, President Joe Biden is in Israel, where he signed a pledge with Prime Minister Yair Lapid to deny Iran a nuclear weapon, and is open to force as a last result.

“I continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to achieve this outcome,” Biden said on the second day of a four-day visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia

Biden’s emphasis on a diplomatic solution contrasted with Lapid, who said Iran must face a real threat of force before it will agree to give up on its nuclear ambitions.

“Words will not stop them, Mr. President. Diplomacy will not stop them,” Lapid said. “The only thing that will stop Iran is knowing that if they continue to develop their nuclear program the free world will use force.”

Lapid suggested that he and Biden were in agreement, despite his tougher rhetoric toward Iran.

The president’s remarks come one day before a controversial visit to Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who says the CIA ordered the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“My views on Khashoggi have been absolutely, positively clear. And I have never been quiet about talking about human right,” said Biden.

The oil industry has battled Biden in recent weeks amid record-high gasoline prices and industry complaints that the president has sought to vilify the industry while restricting new leases for domestic oil and gas production.

Gas prices in the United States averaged about $4.60 per gallon Thursday, down 41 cents from a month ago, according to AAA.