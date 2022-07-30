In ‘rebound,’ Biden again tests positive for COVID-19, but has no symptoms

In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., on the phone from the Treaty Room in the residence of the White House Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Washington. Biden says he's "doing great" after testing positive for COVID-19. The White House said Biden is experiencing "very mild symptoms," including a stuffy nose, fatigue and cough. He's taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. (Adam Schultz/The White House via AP)

WASHINGTON – After exiting isolation following a negative test Wednesday, President Joe Biden once again tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

In a memorandum to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, said the president had a positive antigen test Saturday morning, but has no symptoms.

President Biden tests positive again for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/uTdDgvhFil — Ben Kennedy (@BenKennedyTV) July 30, 2022

“As described last week, acknowledging the potential for so-called ‘rebound’ COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with PAXLOVID, the President increased his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication,” O’Connor said. “There is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation. However, given his positive antigen test, he will reinitiate strict isolation procedures.”

The President experienced only mild symptoms during his initial bout with COVID.

The President later tweeted that he’s “still at work, and will be back on the road soon.”