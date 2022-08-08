Biden talks inflation; tours flood damage in Kentucky

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden talks about the U.S. economy as he tours flood damage in Kentucky on Monday.

President Biden said he is feeling well and is out of quarantine, following weeks of recovery from COVID-19.

He traveled to eastern Kentucky to visit survivors of the deadly floods and survey the damage. His visit comes one day after the Senate advances the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 more than $700 billion spending package, that invests in combating climate change and aims to lower healthcare and prescription drug prices.

Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie breaking vote, after the support for the measure was split down party lines. All Republican senators, including Florida senators, voted “no.” They said the legislation is full of tax hikes.

“Nine billion on tax credits to help people that already have an electric car buy another electric car, ” said U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, (R) Florida.

And unnecessary spending.

“Stop this wasteful spending and outa control federal government,” said U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, (R) Florida.

But the White House disagrees, as the commander-in-chief touted Monday that the bill will have a big impact for families.

“When you sit down at that kitchen table at the end of the month, you’ll be able to pay a whole hell of a lot more bills because you’re paying less medical bills,” said President Biden.